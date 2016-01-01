Dr. Mansoor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amber Mansoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber Mansoor, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Mansoor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Family Psychiatry16007 Via Shavano Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 492-1666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mansoor?
About Dr. Amber Mansoor, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1588076343
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansoor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansoor works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansoor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.