Dr. Landry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amber Landry, MD
Overview
Dr. Amber Landry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Landry works at
Locations
Tcp - Rayford3515 Rayford Rd Ste 100, Spring, TX 77386 Directions (281) 350-7040
Alliancehealth Medical Group On 89th34 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 271-7447
Southwest Pediatrics Pllc937 SW 89th St Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 271-7447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter felt comfortable with her and listened to all of our concerns awesome doc need more like her and the staff was friendly too
About Dr. Amber Landry, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.