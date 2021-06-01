Dr. Amber Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University Hosp and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Houston Rheumatology Institute2222 Greenhouse Rd Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (281) 851-7088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Khan for several years and I couldn't be happier. She always takes her time with me. She explains everything I don't understand, and she always explains the medications am being prescribed. I trust her completely and would so very highly recommend her.
About Dr. Amber Khan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1811108475
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- Aga Khan University Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Spanish and Urdu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.