Dr. Amber Kazi
Dr. Amber Kazi is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.
Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital1650 Moon Lake Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (224) 655-2487
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
Dr. Kazi is one of the best Drs. I've ever been to. She's VERY caring, such a wonderful Lady as well as psychiatrist. I highly recommend her. She really cares, and makes time for you. She doesn't rush you.
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Agha Khan University
- Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences
Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.