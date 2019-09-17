See All Psychiatrists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Overview

Dr. Amber Kazi is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.

Dr. Kazi works at Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital
    1650 Moon Lake Blvd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 655-2487

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Binge Eating Disorder

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 17, 2019
    Dr. Kazi is one of the best Drs. I've ever been to. She's VERY caring, such a wonderful Lady as well as psychiatrist. I highly recommend her. She really cares, and makes time for you. She doesn't rush you.
    — Sep 17, 2019
    About Dr. Amber Kazi

    Psychiatry
    English
    1780847020
    Education & Certifications

    Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
    Agha Khan University
    Liaquat University Of Medical and Health Sciences
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amber Kazi is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazi works at Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kazi’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

