Overview

Dr. Amber Flaherty, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St. George's University Italy and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Flaherty works at Arizona Digestive Health in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.