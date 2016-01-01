Overview

Dr. Amber Erickson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Deer River.



Dr. Erickson works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.