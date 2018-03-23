Dr. Amber Dobyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Dobyne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amber Dobyne, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Dobyne works at
Locations
1
Obgyn Care PA2010 North Loop W Ste 260, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (713) 697-8555
2
Oakbend Medical Group-williams Way22001 Southwest Fwy Ste 100, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 539-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dobyne was very attentive! All staff was extremely nice and helped all needs!
About Dr. Amber Dobyne, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1164749750
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobyne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.