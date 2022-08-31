Overview

Dr. Amber Dobler-Dixon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS.



Dr. Dobler-Dixon works at Panhandle Eye Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.