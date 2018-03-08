Dr. Coon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amber Coon, MD
Overview
Dr. Amber Coon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and University Medical Center.

Locations
UMC Obstetrics & Gynecology - Amber Coon, MD4403 6TH ST, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 791-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an amazing experience with Dr. Co on and her staff. It was my first pregnancy so I was nervous and I had a lot of questions. She never made a feel rushed or that they were silly questions. She was great during the delivery. She stayed very calm when my babies blood pressure drop and she kept me calm. Thank goodness I didn't need a C Section but she was prepared and very professional.
About Dr. Amber Coon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Coon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.