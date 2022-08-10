Dr. Amber Clapper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clapper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amber Clapper, MD
Dr. Amber Clapper, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Internal Medicine8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl MC8322, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Very good answer all my concerns
- Cosmetic Medicine
- English
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Clapper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clapper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clapper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clapper works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clapper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clapper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clapper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clapper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.