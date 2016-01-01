Overview

Dr. Ambarish Gopal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Gopal works at Baylor Scott And White Health in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Aortic Ectasia and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.