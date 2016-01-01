Dr. Ambarish Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambarish Gopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ambarish Gopal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Gopal works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott And White Health4716 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gopal?
About Dr. Ambarish Gopal, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205008026
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Cardiology - University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine - Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, Michigan, Usa
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gopalapuram Higher Secondary School, Chennai, India
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopal works at
Dr. Gopal has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Aortic Ectasia and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.