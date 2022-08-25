Overview

Dr. Ambareen Salam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Salam works at Internal Medicine Associates of Texas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.