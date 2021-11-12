Overview

Dr. Ambareen Jan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Jan works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Colposcopy and Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.