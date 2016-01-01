Dr. Ambalavanan Arunachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arunachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ambalavanan Arunachalam, MD
Overview
Dr. Ambalavanan Arunachalam, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College (India) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Arunachalam works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-044, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 908-8163
Northwestern Medical Group675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ambalavanan Arunachalam, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 12 years of experience
- English, Persian and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College (India)
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
