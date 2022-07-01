Overview

Dr. Amatu Rabbi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Rabbi works at Center For Medicine, LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.