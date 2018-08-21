Overview

Dr. Amaryllis Pascual, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Pascual works at Eres Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

