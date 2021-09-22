Dr. Amartyadeb Goswami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goswami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amartyadeb Goswami, MD
Overview
Dr. Amartyadeb Goswami, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Calcutta Med Coll and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Goswami works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology1740 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine900 Hospital Dr, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent brilliant doc
About Dr. Amartyadeb Goswami, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851314728
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
- Fargo Va Regional Medical Center
- Calcutta Med Coll
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goswami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goswami using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goswami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goswami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goswami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goswami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.