Overview

Dr. Amarpreet Brar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Brar works at NVISION Eye Centers - Torrance in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.