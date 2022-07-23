Dr. Amarpaul Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amarpaul Sidhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amarpaul Sidhu, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Dr. Sidhu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foothill Dermatology Medical Center2301 E Foothill Blvd Ste 100, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 852-3376
- 2 10470 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 256-8950
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sidhu?
I’ve been Dr. Sidhu’s patient for over 12 years and always I’ve never seen except respect and nice treatment from him or his staff, it’s happened a period that I’ve seen the PA more and that was because Dr. Had a personal reason to take few days off. Dr. Sidhu is very knowledgeable to treat cancers and I suggest to choose him as your dermatologist. Thank you doctor for everything you did for me.
About Dr. Amarpaul Sidhu, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1396713822
Education & Certifications
- Usc/Lav Med Center
- Virginia Mason Med Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sidhu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sidhu works at
Dr. Sidhu has seen patients for Dry Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sidhu speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.