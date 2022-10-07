Overview

Dr. Amarnauth Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Welsh National School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Arizona Medical Imaging in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Black Canyon City, AZ, Buckeye, AZ, Anthem, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.