Dr. Dosanjh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amarjit Dosanjh, MD
Overview
Dr. Amarjit Dosanjh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Dosanjh works at
Locations
Limited To Official County Duties Only2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 Directions (925) 370-5000
Los Medanos Community Hosp Clinical2311 Loveridge Rd, Pittsburg, CA 94565 Directions (925) 370-5000
West County Health Center Pharmacy13601 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo, CA 94806 Directions (510) 231-9400
Charles V. Diraimondo M.d. Inc.2485 High School Ave Ste 112, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 705-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Greetings Dr. Dosanijh, I was forced to seek another Doctors help because your STAFF (Victoria) Dropped the ball after several calls!! Regardless of your professionalism, your staff is a reflection of you! I felt very comfortable and confident in your consultation! I'm sorry things didn't work out. The intent of this review is to enlighten you to STAFF incompetence!!
About Dr. Amarjit Dosanjh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194857615
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- UCSF Medical Center
- UCSF Medical Center
- Stanford University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
