Overview

Dr. Amarjit Dhaliwal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Chandigarh, Punjab University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca and Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Dhaliwal works at Valley Cancer Medical Group in Modesto, CA with other offices in Manteca, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.