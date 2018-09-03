Dr. Amareshwar Podugu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podugu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amareshwar Podugu, MD
Dr. Amareshwar Podugu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KAMINENI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.2726 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 455-5011
Aultman Hospital2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 363-6235
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Podugu was kind, professional and thorough. He took time to understand my symptoms and responded quickly to diagnose. His staff is top notch. We have received follow up calls throughout our diagnosis period and have been given ample chance to ask questions. We couldn’t ask for a better experience.
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- KAMINENI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Podugu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podugu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podugu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podugu has seen patients for Nausea, Gastroparesis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podugu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Podugu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podugu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podugu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podugu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.