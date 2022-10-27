Dr. Amardeep Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amardeep Singh, MD
Dr. Amardeep Singh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mark Twain Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 380, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions
Dr. Singh was my doctor for about 5 years. I relocated out of state--and wish I could have convinced her to move her office! Do yourself a favor and select her as your doctor. She is kind and caring. Not to mention knowledgeable.
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- Female
- 1780888958
- University of California At Los Angeles|University of California, San Francisco
- University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mark Twain Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
