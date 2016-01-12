Dr. Amardeep Saluja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saluja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amardeep Saluja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amardeep Saluja, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
consultant cardiac electrophysiologist post cardiac catherization
About Dr. Amardeep Saluja, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1134319841
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saluja. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saluja.
