Dr. Amardeep Deol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amardeep Deol, MD
Overview
Dr. Amardeep Deol, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Deol works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Foundation Hospital4601 Dale Rd, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 557-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deol?
About Dr. Amardeep Deol, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1457439366
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deol works at
Dr. Deol speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deol. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.