Dr. Amarbir Mattewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amarbir Mattewal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Spring, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Dr. Mattewal works at
Locations
Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3557Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mattewal is a caring and through professional. He takes the time to explain things. Very friendly. Staff very professional. I would recommend Dr. Mattewal to everyone.
About Dr. Amarbir Mattewal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1346462660
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattewal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattewal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattewal has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattewal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattewal.
