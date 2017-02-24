Overview

Dr. Amarbir Khaira, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.



Dr. Khaira works at Amarbir S Khaira MD in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.