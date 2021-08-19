Dr. Amar Thosani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thosani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Thosani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amar Thosani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Thosani works at
Locations
Honorhealth Ambulatory9201 E Mountain View Rd Ste 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (623) 300-9011
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thosani was punctual and explained the procedure very well. He was professional and I'm very pleased with his care, the anesthesiologist, nursing and Honor Health's admin staff.
About Dr. Amar Thosani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1063695591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thosani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thosani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thosani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thosani has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thosani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Thosani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thosani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thosani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thosani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.