Dr. Amar Singh, MD
Dr. Amar Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Erlanger East Academic Urology1755 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 209, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 778-8478
Academic Urologists At Erlanger979 E 3rd St Ste C535, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5910
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5910
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Dr. Singh is very professional, smart. Treated me with kindness and professionalism. Great bed-side manner. He surgerically removed stones from both kidneys. Met him several times at office and hospital. He and his entire staff are super!
About Dr. Amar Singh, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Prostate Removal and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
