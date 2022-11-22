Overview

Dr. Amar Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at UT Erlanger Urology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Prostate Removal and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.