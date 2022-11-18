Dr. Amar Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Shah, MD
Dr. Amar Shah, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5227Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm very grateful for having met Dr. Shah! He was recommended by my gastroenterologist and he handled my small bowel resection superbly. I'll provide five strengths I noticed: (1) Dr. Shah was a great communicator who thoroughly explained his recommended approach to my situation. (2) Dr. Shah had a good mix of high confidence with low ego (proven by his willingness to give me a solid in-town second opinion referral when I asked for it) (3) Dr. Shah used cutting edge technology (less invasive and speeds recovery time). (4) Dr. Shah's team was responsive and proactive before and after surgery. (5) Dr. Shah's schedule wasn't too crowded, which allowed me to attack my surgery without delay when I was ready for it.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1588001424
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
