Dr. Raval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amar Raval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amar Raval, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Raval works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Institute35095 US Highway 19 N Ste 202, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (215) 955-6864Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Urology Specialists of West Florida12780 Race Track Rd Ste 125, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 749-0820Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Urology Institute2148 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 102, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (727) 375-1975
Adventhealth North Pinellas1395 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Directions (727) 771-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Am a survivor of bladder cancer for three years with Dr.Prezs.He retired last year.Ive seen Dr. Raval once,and am pleased at this time.
About Dr. Amar Raval, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
