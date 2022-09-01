Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajadhyaksha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD is a Registered Nurse in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Dr. Amar is a terrific person with excellent surgical skills. I am very happy with the results so far. I highly recommend him!!!!!!
About Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 23 years of experience
- English, Indian and Spanish
- 1326230442
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery|Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore|Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of Mumbai
- Orthopedic Surgery
