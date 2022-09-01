Overview

Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD is a Registered Nurse in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Rajadhyaksha works at Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction - Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.