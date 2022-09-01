See All Registered Nurses in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (244)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD is a Registered Nurse in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Rajadhyaksha works at Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction - Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Institute for Joint Reconstruction
    747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 505, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 791-7105
  2. 2
    Miami Institute For Joint Reconstruction
    11801 SW 90th St Ste 201, Miami, FL 33186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 771-0306
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 244 ratings
    Patient Ratings (244)
    5 Star
    (214)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr. Amar is a terrific person with excellent surgical skills. I am very happy with the results so far. I highly recommend him!!!!!!
    E. V. — Sep 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD
    About Dr. Amar Rajadhyaksha, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Indian and Spanish
    • 1326230442
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery|Johns Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital of Baltimore|Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • University of Mumbai
    • Orthopedic Surgery
