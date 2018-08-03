Overview

Dr. Amar Pohwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Pohwani works at Sutter Gould Medical Foundation in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.