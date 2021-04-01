Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amar Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amar Parikh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
-
2
Hanger Clinic2388 Route 9, Mechanicville, NY 12118 Directions (518) 587-0845
-
3
Madhu Padi711 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 453-9088
-
4
OrthoNY1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 489-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After many years of pain and shots, Dr Parikh was the first to discuss a procedure that he felt confident that it would help me. He explained the procedure and told me what to expect. Only a few days, I have started feeling relief. Can’t wait to have the other side done. Dr Parikh is extremely knowledgeable, friendly and shows a real concern for his patient. Thank you doesn’t say enough.
About Dr. Amar Parikh, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1801059118
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
