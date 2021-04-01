See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Albany, NY
Dr. Amar Parikh, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (9)
Overview

Dr. Amar Parikh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. 

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 453-9088
  2. 2
    Hanger Clinic
    2388 Route 9, Mechanicville, NY 12118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 587-0845
  3. 3
    Madhu Padi
    711 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 453-9088
  4. 4
    OrthoNY
    1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 489-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 01, 2021
    After many years of pain and shots, Dr Parikh was the first to discuss a procedure that he felt confident that it would help me. He explained the procedure and told me what to expect. Only a few days, I have started feeling relief. Can’t wait to have the other side done. Dr Parikh is extremely knowledgeable, friendly and shows a real concern for his patient. Thank you doesn’t say enough.
    Carol Loring — Apr 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Amar Parikh, MD
    About Dr. Amar Parikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801059118
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

