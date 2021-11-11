Dr. Amar Panchal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Panchal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amar Panchal, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 951-1229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In 2017, Dr. Panchal saved my life as I was recovering from a critical case of the flu. He continues to care for me and my COPD. His office staff is terrific. The whole office is caring. If I have a question, he answers quickly. I would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Amar Panchal, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Sanskrit
- Male
- 1740506450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panchal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panchal has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panchal speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Sanskrit.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchal.
