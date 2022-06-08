Dr. Narula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amar Narula, MD
Overview
Dr. Amar Narula, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Robbinsville Office1 Union St Ste 101, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 890-6677
Capital Health Medical Center-hopewell1 Capital Way, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (800) 637-2374
Lps At Mercer Bucks Cardiology104 Pheasant Run Ste 128, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 860-3344
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr Narula today in PA regarding certain cardiology issues I’ve been ignoring, both deliberately and due to covid. He’s thorough, reassuring, patient and of course, highly-trained and knowledgeable. I’ve been to cardiologists before who tend to raise my blood pressure, and that’s not a good thing. Dr Narula won’t do that, and will address your CV concerns and issues professionally and calmly. He’s also very generous with his time. Good doc …
About Dr. Amar Narula, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811130081
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narula has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Narula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.