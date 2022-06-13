Dr. Amar Majjhoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majjhoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Majjhoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amar Majjhoo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Shores Rheumatology29200 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 777-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
My first visit with Dr. Majjhoo was great. He was very friendly, personable, and attentive. He took the time to listen and asked several questions to understand all my issues. Amala, his assistant, was great as well. I highly recommend this Doctor; you can tell he cares for his patients. I am glad I was referred to him.
About Dr. Amar Majjhoo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255411039
- Wayne St University DMC
- St.John Hosp&Med Ctr Wsu Affil
- St.John Hosp Wsu
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Dr. Majjhoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majjhoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majjhoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majjhoo has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majjhoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Majjhoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majjhoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majjhoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majjhoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.