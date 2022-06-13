Overview

Dr. Amar Majjhoo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Majjhoo works at Shores Rheumatology in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.