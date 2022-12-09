Dr. Amar Hamad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amar Hamad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amar Hamad, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL.
Dr. Hamad works at
Locations
Millenium Medical Center10604 Southwest Hwy, Chicago Ridge, IL 60415 Directions (708) 424-9710
Affiliated Oncologists LLC4400 W 95th St Ste 311, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 478-4302
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Osf Saint Paul Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amar Hamad, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1598765166
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Coll Med
- Hematology
