Dr. Vazir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanullah Vazir, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanullah Vazir, MD is a Pulmonologist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 999 McBride Ave Ste C201, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 256-0287
- 2 22-02 Broadway Ste 304, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (973) 257-0287
-
3
St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center224 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 256-0287
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanullah Vazir, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033283759
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
