Overview

Dr. Amanullah Vazir, MD is a Pulmonologist in Woodland Park, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.