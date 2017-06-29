Dr. Amanullah Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanullah Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanullah Khan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Cancer Center Associates4201 Medical Center Dr Ste 180, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 548-9690
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Medical City Mckinney
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan and his staff are wonderful! They treat everyone like family and really take the time to get to know their patients and their families. They are thorough with examinations and follow up on any questions or concerns. He has a seasoned staff that are warm and welcoming to all who come in the office. I have seen them as a patient and would highly recommend this office to anyone looking for an Oncology provider.
About Dr. Amanullah Khan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 2022 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1114922531
Education & Certifications
- Wadley Insts Molecular Med
- Wadley Institute-Molecular Medicine
- King Edward Medical College
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.