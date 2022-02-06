See All Gastroenterologists in Carmichael, CA
Dr. Amanpal Singh, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amanpal Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 341, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2596
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2596
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Pancreatitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Unexplained Weight Loss
Biliary Drainage
Cirrhosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis C
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Benign Tumor
Bile Duct Obstruction
Biliary Atresia
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Indigestion
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreas Tumor
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 06, 2022
Dr. Singh is one of the most thorough, knowledgeable physicians I have ever encountered. His care of my father was exceptional and he always took time to address my concerns . We have been extremely fortunate to receive care from Dr. Singh during this difficult time. I can’t imagine my father being in any better hands.
— Feb 06, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Amanpal Singh, MD

  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Punjabi
NPI Number
  • 1184829749
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Advanced Endoscopy, The University Of Texas-Md Anderson Cancer Center|Gastroenterology, University Of Texas Medical Branch
Residency
  • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Internship
  • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Medical Education
  • All India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amanpal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Carmichael, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

