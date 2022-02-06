Dr. Amanpal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanpal Singh, MD
Dr. Amanpal Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 341, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-2596
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-2596TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dr. Singh is one of the most thorough, knowledgeable physicians I have ever encountered. His care of my father was exceptional and he always took time to address my concerns . We have been extremely fortunate to receive care from Dr. Singh during this difficult time. I can’t imagine my father being in any better hands.
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1184829749
- Advanced Endoscopy, The University Of Texas-Md Anderson Cancer Center|Gastroenterology, University Of Texas Medical Branch
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
