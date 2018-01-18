Overview

Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dhatt works at Alpine Allergy & Asthma Clinics, Reno, NV in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.