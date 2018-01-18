See All Allergists & Immunologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dhatt works at Alpine Allergy & Asthma Clinics, Reno, NV in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alpine Allergy & Asthma Clinics, Reno, NV
    199 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 440-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Food Allergy
Hives
Rash
Acute Sinusitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Angioedema
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood Allergy Testing
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Desensitization
Drug Allergy Testing
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Itchy Skin
Nasopharyngitis
Patch Testing
Penicillin Allergy
Sinusitis
Toxic Effect of Venom
Acute Pharyngitis
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Asthma in Adults
Asthma in Children
Bronchitis
Chronic Pharyngitis
Combined Immunity Deficiency
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Eosinophilia
IgA Deficiency
Postnasal Drip
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811973795
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCDMC UC Davis Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Davis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanjit Dhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhatt works at Alpine Allergy & Asthma Clinics, Reno, NV in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Dhatt’s profile.

    Dr. Dhatt has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

