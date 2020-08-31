Overview

Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fawzi works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.