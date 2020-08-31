See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fawzi works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
    Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion
259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 695-8150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 31, 2020
    Dr. Fawzi is very warm and caring. So far my condition, an epiretinal membrane, has not needed surgery and is under careful and regular watch as she suggested. It has improved a bit in the past two years but if it gets to the point where I need surgery I would trust her completely.
    Mark J — Aug 31, 2020
    About Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1558416313
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Doheny Eye Institute, University of Southern California
    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute Ucla
    Internship
    • Cairo U Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amani Fawzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fawzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fawzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fawzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fawzi works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fawzi’s profile.

    Dr. Fawzi has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fawzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fawzi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fawzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fawzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fawzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

