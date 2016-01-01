Dr. Eldessouky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amani Eldessouky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amani Eldessouky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Eldessouky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nueva Esperanza Healthcare Medical Clinic Inc.1704 W Manchester Ave Ste 109, Los Angeles, CA 90047 Directions (323) 778-8485
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eldessouky?
About Dr. Amani Eldessouky, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528074044
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eldessouky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eldessouky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eldessouky works at
Dr. Eldessouky speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldessouky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldessouky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eldessouky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eldessouky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.