Dr. Amandeep Sangha, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amandeep Sangha, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Sangha works at Meyer, Day & Lovings in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Neurology Clinic At St Marys
    5855 Bremo Rd, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 893-8656

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2020
    Dr. Sangha has been my neurologist for over 8 years. He is knowledgeable and takes time to listen and explain things to me. He is also open-minded and listens to my thoughts and ideas about alternate therapies for my seizures. It is thanks to him that my seizures are greatly under control and I live a healthy and mostly seizure-free life. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a neurologist.
    Bronwyn McIntosh — Oct 15, 2020
    About Dr. Amandeep Sangha, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    26 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    1790994150
    Education & Certifications

    Allegheny University Hospitals Allegheny General
    Jamaica Hospital
    GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amandeep Sangha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sangha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sangha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sangha works at Meyer, Day & Lovings in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Sangha’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

