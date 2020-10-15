Dr. Amandeep Sangha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amandeep Sangha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amandeep Sangha, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Bon Secours Neurology Clinic At St Marys5855 Bremo Rd, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 893-8656
- St. Mary's Hospital
Dr. Sangha has been my neurologist for over 8 years. He is knowledgeable and takes time to listen and explain things to me. He is also open-minded and listens to my thoughts and ideas about alternate therapies for my seizures. It is thanks to him that my seizures are greatly under control and I live a healthy and mostly seizure-free life. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a neurologist.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny University Hospitals Allegheny General
- Jamaica Hospital
- GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Sangha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sangha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangha speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.