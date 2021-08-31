Dr. Amandeep Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amandeep Kalra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amandeep Kalra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Kalra works at
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 339-9383Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Menorah Medical Center12140 Nall Ave Ste 200, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 346-2922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr Kalra for more than a year now. I have grown to not only trust him 100% but really appreciate his off the scale brilliance. He is not only a neurologist but a neuro scientist. My Brain Cancer Journey and treatment is completely individual and tailored to my cancer looking at the cancer from a DNA level. Combined with the resources of Sarah Cannon I don't believe you can get better care anywhere in the world.
- Neurology
- English
- 1659546240
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - New York
- Scranton Temple Residency Program
- Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
- Neurology
Dr. Kalra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalra has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.