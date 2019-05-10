Overview

Dr. Amandeep Chadha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Lakeview Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Chadha works at Utah Kidney Institute in Ogden, UT with other offices in South Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.