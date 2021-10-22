Overview

Dr. Amandeep Bhalla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bhalla works at Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.