Dr. Amandeep Bhalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Amandeep Bhalla, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Bhalla works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Orthopaedic Surgical Group2760 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-6666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhalla is analytical and precise is disagnosis. My experience with the critical and difficult surgery I required was excellent. From his office demeanor to his well trained and kind staff, united with his surgical excellent and unmistaken empathy he is an exceptionally skillful surgeon who I personally recommend without hesitation.
About Dr. Amandeep Bhalla, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1972814069
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Combined Fellowship
- Harbor / UCLA
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- University of Pennsylvania
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bhalla works at
Dr. Bhalla has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more.
