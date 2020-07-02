Dr. Amanda Zahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Zahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Zahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
ProMedica Physicians General Surgery2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 303, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 693-0711
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Paramount
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zahn is absolutely amazing! I had emergency surgery and she cares about her patients. She stood up for me with another doctors office after my surgery for a complication she found during my procedure. Absolutely amazing ??
About Dr. Amanda Zahn, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104020940
Education & Certifications
- The University of Toledo Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Bowling Green State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahn accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahn has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahn.
